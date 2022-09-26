QS Candidate Apologizes For Replacing PQ Post With Her | Quebec elections 2022

Ms Rancourt, a lawyer, was denounced on Facebook by a resident of the ride who filmed the scene using one of the surveillance cameras installed around his home, in the Mercier sector.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to top widget?

Photos shared on the social network first show a PQ volunteer downloading a Paul St-Pierre Plamondon brochure in the resident’s mailbox.

Then we see Miss Rancor depositing her leaflet into said mailbox… and picking up the leaflet left earlier by Party Quebecwa.

The resident in question, Guy Mason, reached by Radio Canada, said he was shocked that a candidate could do such a thing.

After describing the gesture as unacceptable On Facebook, Mr. Mason specified that he would have reacted the same way, regardless of the political party.

This issue, it was said, would not affect his vote, the latter having already been cast in the course of the pre-polling.

I voted for the CAQ in 2018 to get the liberals out, but there, after listening to the discussions, this year I decided to vote for the PQ as I’ve always done captured.

The candidate apologizes

Marie-Yves Rancourt declined to be interviewed by Radio Canada on Monday, referring us to QS communications officials.

The candidate, however, apologized to Mr. Mason. You are right, I apologize, I should not have done this, she wrote under her publication, on her personal account. That day was hard (and I know it’s not a reason). I’m sorry. Good end to the campaign.

At the expense of her nominee, Mrs. Runcourt too [tenu] to me [s’excuser] In person to Paul St-Pierre . I admitted it shouldn’t have happened. All candidates have their place in this race and I am committed to ending this race with respect and the rules of the art.

Located in eastern Montreal, the Camille-Laurin ride has been hotly contested this year. Mrs. Rancourt and Mr. Saint-Pierre Blamondon both hope to remove the incumbent, Richard Campo, from the Avenir Quebec coalition.

Neither the PQ leader nor Québec Solidaire spokespeople have yet reacted to the controversy.

The Quebec elections indicated that they could not “interfere in this regard”, because the electoral law “does not regulate this kind of situation”.

In the 2021 federal election, Calgary Skyview liberal candidate George Chahal was also caught on CCTV replacing his opponent’s flyer with his own in a voter’s mailbox. He revealed this case after his election, that this case earned him a fine of $500.