Canada seventh and win the Cup Watling! Motorcycle magazine

The Italian ISDE event (International Six Days of Enduro) smiled on the Canadian team, which left with seventh overall, out of the twenty teams that entered.

They have the distinction of being awarded the Watling Cup, which rewards the best performance.

An award Canada hasn’t won for 38 years in 1983.

The team consists of:

Philip Shane E1 KTM 250 XC-F (#180)

Kade Walker E1 KTM 250 EXC (#181)

Tyler Medaglia E2 Gas 350 EX (#182)

Jared Stock – E3 E3 KTM 500 EXC-F (#183)

The Canadians were in the spotlight at the last round, which was a motocross event.

It should be remembered that three of the riders are also MX riders.

Tyler Medaglia climbed on Gas Gas to the third tier of the podium in the MX E2 Final. He will represent Canada again at the Motocross de Nations in Italy on September 25-26.

Jared Stock had his peak where he took hole shot Under the television cameras, in the E3 final, in which he took tenth place.

Philip Cheney suffered a head injury and an ankle sprain. Without these drawbacks, the accustomed to ISDE’s honor places would have been placed higher than 49NS His place in the general classification.

But he participated in obtaining the seventh place by refusing to retire, which was an option for him.

Cady Tinkler Walker, Quibiko Rawdon exiled in Europe reported 16 beautiesNS A place in E1 in the final classification.

Next year the event will be held in France, the date must be confirmed.

Send a text message to François Cominardi with Michel Vallardo.

Image from the start: ISDE. Canadian Cady Walker on the left No. 181.