Double vaccination reduces the risk of long-term Covid infection

Dual vaccination would cut long-term Covid risk in half, according to the NHS and researchers from King’s College London, who analyzed data from participants who returned symptoms, tests and vaccines in an app, between December 2020 and July 2021. The sample included 1.2 million first doses and 970,000 second doses for adults.

They found that people who received a double dose were 47% less likely to develop long-term COVID-19 if they became infected.

In addition, the team found fewer hospital admissions and fewer severe symptoms in people who received a double dose. The most common symptoms were similar to those of unvaccinated adults, loss of smell, fever, cough, headache, and fatigue. But these symptoms were weaker and less frequent by those vaccinated, and their likelihood of developing multiple symptoms was halved in the first week.

However, people living in the poorest regions were more likely to be infected after just one vaccine.

“With regard to long-term Covid, it is good that our study demonstrates that double vaccination significantly reduces the risk of infection with the virus, and the emergence of long-term symptoms, in the case of contamination. , explains Dr. Claire Steves., the study’s principal investigator. However, for the elderly , the most vulnerable, and people who live in deprived areas, the risk is greater, and it is urgent that they receive the second dose and booster as a priority.”