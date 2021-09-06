The US Secretary of Transportation and her husband present their twins

Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay prime minister in US history, and her husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, introduced their twins on social media on Saturday, after they announced in August that they had become parents without giving details.

A black and white photo, posted on Twitter and Instagram, shows the two men smiling face to face in what appears to be a hospital room, each holding an infant wrapped in a small plaid cloth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg into our family,” wrote Pete Buttigieg, who was one of the stars of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Chastain and I are so grateful for all the good wishes since sharing the news that we've become parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg into our family.

On August 17, the 39-year-old transportation minister tweeted: “Chasten and I are so grateful for all the good wishes we’ve received since we announced we’re becoming parents.”

His message received more than 200,000 “likes” around 20:00 GMT. Parents of twins respond with funny congratulations and pictures of their babies.

Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, a medium-sized town in Indiana. Almost unknown to the general public when he submitted his candidacy for the Democratic presidential primary in April 2019, this ex-soldier who passed through Afghanistan had a meteoric career.

According to the Victory Institute organization, he is “the first openly LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential government.”