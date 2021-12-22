Canada Summer Jobs: Luc Berthold encourages employers to apply

Mégantic-L’Érable MP and the Cabinet’s shadow minister responsible for health, Luc Berthold, would like to inform small business owners, municipalities and nonprofits that they can apply for funding under the Canada Summer Jobs Program now.

The application process will run until January 25, 2022. The Canada Summer Jobs program offers job opportunities and provides valuable work experience to people aged 15-30 over the upcoming summer term. Non-profit organizations, public sector employers, and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible.

Non-profit organizations can receive a contribution of up to 100% of the minimum hourly wage in the province, while employers in the public and private sectors are entitled to a contribution of 50% of the hourly wage. Offered positions must be no less than six weeks and no more than 16 weeks.

“I encourage all employers in my constituency to apply, as it is a great way to fill seasonal positions or to give young people aged 15-30 the opportunity to experience work that they will remember for a long time,” Berthold said.

Finally, remember that additional points will be awarded for projects that match the following local priorities:

– Support for a local event: cultural events

Supporting a specific type of project: projects that support the development of local tourism

Support projects that provide programs and/or support to specific target groups: organizations that provide services that promote the social inclusion of children

Supporting projects in a specific economic sector: agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing

Supporting a specific type of project: projects supporting environmental protection

The Canada Summer Employers’ Guide and more information is available online at https://www.canada.ca/fr/emploi-developpement-social/services/financement/emplois-ete-canada.html.