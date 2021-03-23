Canada tops the group in the CONCACAF men’s Olympic qualifiers

Monday, March 22, 2021 11:37 PM

The Canadian U-23 National Team drew 0-0 with Haiti in the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifiers on Monday.

On March 19, Canada beat El Salvador 2-0, so the maple leaf currently tops Group B with 4 points.

Led by coach Mauro Bello, the team will conclude the group stage with an important match against Honduras on March 25th.

Canada had several chances to score, including one from Derek Cornelius who sent the ball just over the bar.

Also in the second half, Tajon Buchanan headed from a free kick by Michael Baldesimo, but was stopped.

And another in extra time from Montreal midfielder Palo Tabla in the penalty area.

In the net, Montreal goalkeeper James Bantemis was solid, especially in the second half against twice Clerveau’s Peterson.

Fullback Zachary Brault-Guillard is another representative for Montreal.

Canada’s starting lineup included James Pantemis in the net, Zachary Brawlett Gillard at right-back, David Norman and Derek Cornelius at center-back, Marcus Godinho at left-back, as well as Michael Baldesimo, Patrick Metcalfe, Aidan Daniels and Charles-Andreas. Brym, Tajon Buchanan and Theo Bair are in the midfield and attack. In the second half, Daniels Blue Tabla (58th), Brult Gillard was replaced by Zorhan Basong (70th), Pierre Lucas Dias (70th) and Prem Ryan Raposo (79th).