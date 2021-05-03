Canada will receive twice as many doses of Pfizer Covid-19 | News | the sun

Since mid-March, pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped nearly 1 million doses to Canada each week, manufactured at a plant in the Brussels, Belgium region, but the number is expected to double as of this date. The week before the increase again in June .

The doses are also slated to come in the US this week from the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

To date, the United States government has placed restrictions on the export of vaccine doses so that its citizens are vaccinated first.

AstraZeneca



The Canadian government has not announced anything new so far about the arrival of new doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States, which have not yet received approval from the US health authorities.

Demand for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has spread in Canada since provinces lowered the age of eligibility to receive it to 40; In Quebec, the minimum age is set at 45.

modern



The manufacturer Moderna is to send more than a million doses of its vaccine to Canada over the next week.

The first 300,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson arrived in Canada last week, but federal authorities have yet to approve their use after having faced nearly 15 million doses in trouble production at a plant in Maryland.

Health Canada does not believe the doses sent into the country were related to this manufacturer.

As of Sunday, more than 173,000 vaccines have been administered in Canada, bringing the total of injected doses to 13,825,476.