Canada wins the play-off against Haiti and moves closer to the 2022 World Cup

Canada took advantage of a fatal mistake by the rival goalkeeper to win the second game of two games 3-0 over Haiti to secure a place in the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers Tuesday night, Illinois.

John Herdman’s men’s next step: aka the Octagon, the final qualifying round of the CONCACAF Zone where he will either have to finish among the top four teams or take on a final tournament with other teams drafted from other continental conferences.

This is the first time since 1997 that Canada has joined the octagon.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Canada had won the opening match against Haiti on Saturday, so they need a win or a draw.

The first goal in the match was a real gift. Haiti goalkeeper Jose Duverger misjudged a ball from a defender. Despite three chances to clear the ball, the ball went into goal.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?

Ironically, Duverger is a Montreal native.

In the 73rd minute, Kyle Larren scored the second goal in two matches, in an even more intense action. He beat the center backs before hitting Duverger with his right foot. Junior Howlett completed the scoring in the final moments of the match.

The start of the Twitter gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the widget?