There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the area

(Alexandre Dastos) — The Bas Saint Laurent Center for Health and Social Services (CISSS) did not report any new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in the area.

The total number of cases in the region since the beginning of the epidemic on March 12, 2020, reached 3,944, of which 3,870 people have recovered, an increase of two cases. If we add 51 deaths, there are 22 active cases of coronavirus in the region.

The MRC des Basques has had 207 cases since the start of the epidemic. MRC is no longer the least affected. It is preceded by La Matapedia with 81 cases and Mitis with 178 cases. The region has two coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Rimouski and no cases are in intensive care. 488 screening tests were conducted on Monday.

full outbreak

In addition, the Havre de La Fontaine outbreak in Rivière-du-Loup ended with seven residents and one worker infected.

The outbreak of the Résidence Bonséjour in Saint-Jean-de-Dieu still has six residents and one worker affected.

Basque overview

MRC des Basques broadcasts the first web capsule in a series of four, where interviewers, well-known people in the field, give you safety tips when engaging in your outdoor activities. For this first capsule, Yvanho Rioux, of Trois-Pistoles in Les Basques, shares his cycling experience with you.

The municipality of Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux must cancel the day camp for this summer. One explains: “Despite efforts, we were unable to find animators for the summer 2021 season.”

The partners and the organizing committee of the second show of Le Vent gourmand and Espaces virevents are pleased to unveil the main part of the program to be held in Trois-Pistoles and Notre-Dame-des-Neiges from June 21 to September 5. During the 11 weeks, many cultural and sporting activities will be held in the public outdoors allowing respect for sanitary measures.