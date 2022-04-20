TMNT Shredder’s Revenge: Watch 11 minutes of Quebec gameplay

This Wednesday, Tribute Games and Dotemu shared news of their highly anticipated game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengewhich will likely satisfy kids (us!) who grew up with teenage turtles.

As reported by IGN, the actors who lent their voices to the 1987 animated series will return to their roles in the game developed by Studio Quebec. So we can hear the voices of Cam Clark, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon and Rob Paulsen in the skin of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael respectively.

At the same time, Tribute Games and Dotemu also wanted to reveal that the spiritual sequel to beat them Konami’s Arcade co-op is set to release no later than this summer on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch. At the same time, IGN also shared 11 minutes of Play From the game it is a delight!

If all of this doesn’t make you want to learn martial arts and eat distilled cheese pizza, we don’t know what to tell you!

