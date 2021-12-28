NFL | The Dolphin’s 7th victory in a row

(New Orleans) The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to win seven games in a row after losing seven in a row with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Brett Martell

News agency

One of the most notable starters, Jaylen Waddle shone on his return to the roster, collecting 10 passes, including one from touchdowns, for a total of 92 yards.

“This team has united all season,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is in his third season at the helm. Obviously we faced adversity at the beginning of the season. It revealed a lot of things: the true nature and strength of character of our players. ”

Nick Needham intercepted rookie quarterback Ian Book’s pass and ran the ball 28 yards to get the middle finger. The Dolphins are 8-7 and tied with the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. All of their teams are trying to hold onto one of the last places to make the playoffs in the American League.

“The rookie midfielder, we made him a little confused and I think that played a huge role for us,” Needham said.

The writers hit the field for the first time in the NFL. He started the match with the Saints team (7-8) due to the spread of COVID-19 cases in the team, which sidelined 16 players. They include starter quarterback Tysom Hill and quarterback replacement expert Trevor Simian.

The Saints’ offensive line had to dispense with three key players, including two of his blockers. The book completed 12 of his 20 passes to score 135 yards. He struggled with eight sacks and saw two of his passes were intercepted.

The Saints defense went out of their way to keep Team New Orleans in the game. She was tight until 5:10 to play in the third quarter when Waddle-yard landed on a Tua Tagovailoa pass that made it 17-3.

Tagoviloa started the game with the best passing success rate in the NFL with a success rate of 69.9%. 19 of his 26 passes (73.1%) were taken for 198 yards as well as a short touch. However, he saw one of his passes intercepted by Marshawn Lattimore.

Waddle missed the Dolphins’ last game due to positive COVID-19 tests. He’s racked up 96 assists this season, placing him second in most assists captured for a rookie. He beat Saints player Michael Thomas in the match. He’s five passes away from breaking Anquan Boldin’s record of 101 times in 2003.

“It sure would be fun [de battre le record], He said. The NFL is a special league, so keeping a record is important. ”