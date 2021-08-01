Canadian Bronze Torchbearers, Historic Penny Oleksiak Medal

Kylie Massey, Sidney Bikrim, Margaret McNeill and Oxiak finished the race in 3.52.60/100, one second ahead of the new Australian champion (3:51.60), who broke the Olympic and Americans’ record (3:51.73).

The Canadians were first after the team backstroke segment, then dropped to third after Bikrim’s breaststroke swim, a position they held until the end of the event.

It is very special. During the whole race, we told ourselves we had to do it for the girls! We wanted to get there. This team is mine, but more so this year with everything we’ve been through with COVID. I am happy to win with them Kylie Maas said after the race.

This is madness! We know the work it takes. This means a lot to us. Especially for me, with my week in, this victory is special. Quote from:Sydney Bikrim, first-time Olympic medalist in her career

The greatest medal in history

This was the third medal in Tokyo for Oxiak afterSilver 4 x 100m free and the Bronze in the 200m freestyleAnd the seventh of his career (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

In the Olympic record, winter and summer combined, she now beats Cindy Klasen (long-track speed skating) and Clara Hughes (long-track speed skating and road cycling), who have six each.

I was almost glad not to do that in the last singles race [au 100 m libre, NDLR]. It’s 10 times more to accomplish this feat with girls who are also making history. It’s only the beginning. We were young in 2016, and we are still and will be in 2024 Oleksiak added.

As Oleksiak, Masse, silver medalist in 100 And 200 m dosand Margaret McNeill, 100m butterfly champion A silver medalist in the 4 x 100 freestyle, they also took three medals at these games.

Canada took six swimming medals in Tokyo, all in women’s events, such as Rio in 2016.

Another American victory

In the 4×100 medley final, the Americans flew over the event to triumph by setting a new world record in 3:26.78.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caleb Dressel and Zach Abel ignored an unfavorable lane, number one, to get ahead of the British (3:27.51) and the Italians (3:29.17).

The Canadians had no match in this competition. Marcus Thurmayer, Gabi Mastromatio, Joshua Lindo Edwards and Yuri Kessel came last, clocking in at 3:32.42, nearly six seconds behind the winners.

With this victory, American swimmer Caleb Dressel finished the Olympic Games in Tokyo with no fewer than five gold medals. He also dominated 50 freestyle swims on Sunday.