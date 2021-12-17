Canadian Bruins match postponed VAT news

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Friday that the Montreal Canadiens game against the Boston Bruins that was scheduled to be played the next day at the Bell Center has been postponed.

It is clear that the date for the resumption of the session has not yet been determined.

While the Quebec government and Public Health Canada have been forced to play behind closed doors in Thursday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins are deeply upset by COVID-19. Several players, including Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, are following the National League protocol regarding the coronavirus. Other athletes affected are: Trent Frederick, Jeremy Swayman, Anton Blade and Craig Smith.

And the meeting scheduled for Sunday between senators in Bruins and Ottawa at the Canadian Tyre Center may meet the same fate. The team led by coach Bruce Cassidy remained in the United States after losing 3-1 to Islanders on Thursday.

As for school clubs in CH and Bruins, they must initially cross swords on Friday night at Place Bell in Laval, but in the absence of spectators.

Thus, the Hab will resume work on Monday with a visit to New York Islanders. Furthermore, he will no longer have a domestic game on the calendar by the end of 2021. Next week, he should be playing three duels in the New York area. After the Islanders, he will face the Rangers on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, then the New Jersey Devils in Newark on Thursday. Bleu-Blanc-Rouge’s next presence in Montreal is scheduled for January 4, when the Washington Capitals are in town.

Elsewhere in the NHL, other clubs are grappling with an outbreak of cases, most notably Calgary Flames, which has seen four games postponed. About thirty people in their ranks, including several employees, are subject to the protocol.