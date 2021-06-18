Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for COVID-19

The team said Ducharme was the only one to have received a positive test in CH.

I talked to Dominic, he’s fine. We are in contact with Santé Québec and the NHL protocols. I don’t know how long he won’t be with us This was stated by Canadian General Manager Marc Bergvin at a press briefing at the end of the afternoon.

In Ducharme’s absence, Luke Richardson will take over with Alex Burroughs and Sean Burke. However, Ducharme will remain in close contact with the team and will provide instructions from a distance.

At the moment he is in contact with the coaches for the game plan Bergevin said of the CH coach. The latter will also intervene after the match and on Saturday in anticipation of match No. 4.

The Canadian GM didn’t have to convince the NHL to keep tonight’s game at the Bell Center.

We were clear and transparent about the situation. The National League and Sainte-Quebec were comfortable moving forward with the match. Quote from:Mark Bergiveen

The Montreal organization had announced in the morning that Ducharme was in isolation at home due to irregularities in the examination test and that he was undergoing other tests during the day. His morning press conference has been cancelled.

In the 2020 playoffs, the Canadians also found themselves without their head coach in his series against the Philadelphia Flyers when Claude Julien suffered from a heart problem.

Circumstances are very different, Bergevin said. But I guarantee we will be ready for the game tonight.

The Montreal Habs play the third duel of the semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, which tied 1-1. The Knights won the first game 4-1, then CH rebounded with a 3-2 victory.

Players received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, before the series began. Dominique Ducharme, 48, was also vaccinated at this time. His immunization was not completed because the two-week deadline was not completed.

Team activities were suspended for a week earlier this season due to two players who had to go through the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol.

Joel Jeremiah has a variant And they didn’t return to the game until April 14, three weeks after being listed for COVID. On the other hand, Jesperi Kotkaniemi was never tested for injury, but was sidelined as a precaution, due to his close contact with Armia.

In the second round of the playoffs, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar isolated himself with an irregular test that was reported just hours after Game Six against the Golden Knights. He finally got the go-ahead to take his place behind the bench.

Max crowd 3500 spectators It is expected at the Bell Center Friday evening, 1,000 more than when the amphitheater reopens to the public on May 29.