Canadian | Darwin is on the list of injured

Jonathan Drouin must be absent again. The Canadian striker suffers from an upper body injury and was named to the injured list on Friday.

Clouds Lifrancois

Journalism

According to a report published by Habs, Drouin will be absent indefinitely.

No. 92 missed Thursday’s game. At a press briefing Thursday morning, Martin St. Louis noted that Darwin went home as a precaution, because he had been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

This is Darwin’s third injury this season. In November, he missed six matches with a head injury, as a result of a puck shot by teammate Brett Colak, which accidentally hit him.

Then, on January 20, he injured his wrist and missed two months of work.

In the same update on Friday, CH announced that Brendan Gallagher has a lower body injury and will be out for a week. Gallagher missed his club’s last three games. He also missed most of December and January due to a lower body injury and COVID-19.

Broussard’s Friday practice was optional. Only 11 players participated, including newcomers Justin Barron and William Lagson.