Canadian hockey players advance to semi-finals

Ontario’s James Dunn, 21, had a fantastic night, scoring three goals and one assist. Dominique Larroque, Quebec, scored a knockout thanks to four saves.

Canada is too strong for South Korea in ice hockey Photo: Getty Images / Carmen Mandato

“We played a good game,” said veteran Billy Bridges. Every player has upped their game. It’s always nice to see men involved in this way.

Bridges also took the opportunity to throw flowers at the younger players in the squad… and tease them a bit.

” My immediate partners are James Dunn and William Hickey. I think I joined the national team before they were born! » – Quote from Billy Bridges, Canadian hockey player

It is a great honor to play with these athletes and see what they are capable of. My job is just to give them the disc he completed.

It’s good to taste victory, added Greg Westlake. We had a bad first game, but it’s important to come back again, and that’s what we did. Now we have to build on that momentum and keep moving forward.

And quickly the Canadians dominated in the first period when Liam Hickey hit the goal 2-1 in the seventh minute of play.

Seconds later, Dunn managed to confront his compatriot by defeating South Korean goalkeeper Lee Jae-woong with a powerful shot into the top corner.

At the end of the first half, Canada was 11-1 ahead in shots. Dunn scored his second goal of the game after the opening break, finishing off a superb pass initiated by Anton Jacobs Webb and Garrett Riley.

In the third half, Billy Bridges cleverly cleared Adam Dixon’s pass behind the South Korean goalkeeper to widen the gap to 4-0.

A few minutes later, Canada captain Tyler McGregor made the score 5-0 with a superb individual effort.

Replaced at the end of the match, Lee Jae-Woong was still excellent, making several amazing saves as the Canadians pounded his cage.

With less than three minutes to go, James Dunn scored a hat-trick in strong play.

The Canadian team finished the match with 42 shots on goal, while the South Koreans knocked on the door only four times.

The two teams were defeated by the Americans in their first match in the Beijing Championship.

The United States, which has won the Paralympic Games three times, retained the first place in the tournament. In 2018, South Korea won the bronze medal in front of its fans and left Canada Pyeongchang with the silver.

We know the USA is a great team, but we’re proud and we’re here to beat them. Billy Bridges said.