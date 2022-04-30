Canadian | Jacques Beauchamp Prize for Romanovs

Alexander Romanov’s progress this season did not go unnoticed. The defender won the Jacques-Beauchamp-Molson Cup, which is awarded annually “to a player who has been critical to the team’s success during the regular season.” [sic]without taking from him any special honor,” as described by Habs.

Clouds Lifrancois

Journalism

The winner is determined by a ballot among the journalists covering the team.

In his second season, Romanoff was given increased responsibilities, first because Joel Edmondson missed three quarters of the season, and then because of the trading of Ben Chiaroot and Brett Colak.

In 79 matches, Romanov scored 3 goals and 10 assists for 13 points, while he scored a 9- difference. From 17 minutes and 15 seconds last year, its average usage time has risen to 20 minutes and 24 seconds. He notably added the numerical defect to his list of missions, since he is the CH defender most used in this case since Chiarot’s departure.

Romanov also ranked sixthAnd Among the NHL defensive players with 227 hits and 19And For shots blocked by 144. Such statistics speak volumes about his role as the fourth star, which is confirmed by the Beauchamp-Molson Cup.

The Russian player hasn’t delivered either, often facing the best opposing elements since he’s been paired with veterans Kiarot and David Savard for much of the season. Furthermore, the striker against whom he has played the most minutes at 5 vs 5 this season is Mitch Marner.

“He skates well, does simple plays, can shoot, and is physically fit; the Canadian assistant coach in charge of defenders, Luke Richardson, said of him he has all the attributes of a strong defender. […] Before, get rid of the disc quickly, while now it makes good use of the space in front of it to hold the disc. He’s not just a great defender looking for the big hit. »

On the ballot, Romanov received 10 votes out of oneDr While goalkeeper Samuel Montembolt got seven, striker Jake Evans finished thirdAnd It got 3 out of 3 votesAnd Square.

Romanoff succeeds Beauchamp Molson Award winner Jake Allen. He is the first defender to win since Josh Georges in 2011-2012.