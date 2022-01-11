Does exposure to sunlight have a positive effect on breast cancer?

primary Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. Approximately one in eight women will develop this malignancy in her lifetime.

Intense exposure to sunlight helps reduce the risk of breast cancer.

It improves morale, strengthens the immune system, strengthens bones.. The sun has many health benefits. according to A study published in the journal Biomarkers for cancer epidemiology and preventionOn December 22, regular exposure to her rays reduces the risk of breast cancer. To conduct their research, scientists at the University of Puerto Rico, San Juan, and State University of New York, Buffalo, recruited 307 breast cancer patients and 328 people who did not have breast cancer.

The researchers compared the participants’ skin color using a chromometer to estimate their levels of exposure to sunlight. “This study is unique in that it includes Puerto Rican women, which allowed us to examine this association in a wide range of skin tones and year-round sun exposure.” , Jo L Fredenheim, lead author of the study, said in statment.

More exposure to sunlight to reduce the risk of breast cancer

According to the findings, higher sun exposure was associated with a lower risk of breast cancer. Dark-skinned women were less likely to develop this malignancy. “A step in the endogenous production of vitamin D occurs when the skin is exposed to sunlight. Sun exposure also affects the body in many other ways, with effects on inflammation, obesity, and rhythms.”Jo L Fredenheim explained.

“Although recent recommendations suggest limiting sun exposure to prevent skin cancer, there may also be a benefit from sun exposure.” The researcher concluded from the State University of New York at Buffalo.