Canadian Leaves: The series moves to Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leaves will face the third game of their series on Monday at the Bale Center.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after their first two games in Toronto.

Habs The Leafs surprised in the first game by winning the match 2-1, but was reduced in the second by 5-1. However, CH scored the first goal of the meeting, before seeing the Queen City formation score five without a response.

Habs coach Dominic Ducharme has not yet revealed his form, whether he will make any changes to his training.

In fact, CH has only scored three goals in two matches and has been very conservative in strong play.

Ducharme can reveal part of his hand after his family’s morning training which will take place at 10:30 in the morning.

Leaves striker William Nelander and Austin Matthews scored three points each in the first two games. Tyler Toffoli and Joel Jeremiah, at CH, earned two points in the first two encounters of the series.

The match will be shown live on TVA Sports and TVA Sports, starting at 6:30 pm, with pre-match broadcasts.