Petition to dubbing Quebec on Netflix

No one from Quebec will agree to watch the French dubbing of The Simpsons. So why carry the ancient world sounds of Pokemon?

Read also: 25 years Pokemon: The original Pokemon ranked us 151 from worst to best

Read also: Best Nintendo Switch Games: Start picking weights

This is clearly what a brave netizen named Vincent Desjardins brought himself this week by launching an online petition and inviting Netflix Canada to put the dubbing of the Quebec Pokémon series on their platform.

“I wanted to improve my daughter’s cultural education by having her discover an important part of our TV heritage, but the only French version of Pokémon on Netflix is ​​dubbed in France. Pants? Sasha? Good professor ??? Is this really the world we want to raise our children in? Let’s join To our voices to be passed [un] A clear message to the president of Netflix Canada: We will not allow ourselves to do this, “May we continue reading. Order page, Which was posted on our colleague Kazzie on Instagram.

After verification, the only French track shown in various series of the franchise on Netflix Canada is actually France, which could cause a real cultural shock to anyone who grew up with the Quebec version of Pokémon.

At the time of writing, about thirty nostalgic Quebecers have signed the petition, which first aims at a reasonable goal of 100 signatures. Will you move the needle in your turn? Anyway, if you want to support the important movement, from here.

Because we’re going to say it very frankly, Florizar, Charizard and the others, no!