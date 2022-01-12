Canadian Ophthalmological Society highlights glaucoma awareness month with photos from Toronto photographer

Toronto, Jan 11, 2022 /CNW/ — Known as the “silent sight thief”, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in older adults in North America, and more than 400,000 Canadians live with glaucoma today. However, according to a survey conducted by the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, nearly half (49%) of Canadians are unaware of this eye disease. It also falls on January Month Glaucoma awareness The Canadian Ophthalmological Society helps raise awareness of the work of a Toronto photographer and model, Jordan Naomi Ted, which captures the unique perspective of the world through a person with this eye disease.

“As a photographer, there are some challenges with this eye disease, but I quickly learned to notice the beauty of my photos and the way I see the world,” says Ted. “During the editing process, I cannot always notice all the necessary corrections, so I have to seek help from others. However, I have turned this challenge into an opportunity to spread awareness of glaucoma. Through my lenses I want to educate others about what this eye disease is and how it can affect on your sight.

Although glaucoma is more common in the elderly, young adults are also at risk. At age 17, Ted was diagnosed with glaucoma after noticing a fine grainy film in her sight during one of her regular eye exams, after which she was referred to an ophthalmologist for treatment. Since then, Ted has made it his mission to raise awareness of this eye disease through his profession by capturing moments through his lens from his international travels and life in nature.

Dr. says. Colin ManPresident of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. This can be especially true for young people who may think they are not at risk. Although there is currently no cure, the good news is that it can be controlled with proper management. This is because vision loss can be prevented by early diagnosis during comprehensive eye exams. “

Glaucoma is a disease of the optic nerve, which transmits the images you see from the eye to the brain and is made up of many nerve fibers. These nerve fibers are damaged by pressure that builds up inside the eye, known as intraocular pressure (IOP), which can cause blind spots and loss of vision.

Since glaucoma does not have noticeable symptoms, continuous monitoring is necessary to detect any changes. While evaluating glaucoma, your eye care team may perform the following tests for you:

Tonometry to test eye pressure

Ophthalmoscopy to determine the angles of the eye’s drainage

Ophthalmoscopy to assess the appearance of the optic nerve

Visual field test to assess peripheral vision

Optical coherence tomography to assess the thickness of the retina and optic nerve

“My advice is to never take anything for granted and to make sure you follow up on your eye exams, regardless of age,” Ted adds. “Had I not had my regular examination, my ophthalmologist would not have sent me to the ophthalmologist, where I received an early diagnosis and treatment. If you were recently diagnosed with glaucoma, it is normal to be a little scared, but the first thing to remember is that it can be managed with the support and guidance of the care team With your eyes, so that you can still live a good life.”

To learn more about glaucoma and the risk of developing this eye disease, visit the website seethepossuable.ca For a quick test. to see work Jordan Ted and donate to Glaucoma Research Society Canada, visit eyesopenexhibition.com .

