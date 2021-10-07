Canadian | Soon a “decision” was made about Ryan Boehling

For Nick Suzuki, he is a game-to-match evolution player who can play “mini-games” that go unnoticed and “see ice well.”

Simon Olivier Lorang

Journalism

For Christian Dvorak, it’s easy to see how ‘smart’ he is, ‘doing a little bit of everything’, responsible defensively but also skilled in attack.

The squeamish reader had better not take a sip, because Ryan Boehling is the one here. A sign of a training camp without a dominant history, the young Canadian midfielder is at the center of all discussions. We have to explain all the disappointments.

Even many observers marveled at Poehling’s survival On Wednesday morning discounts. Those saw Rafael Harvey Benard, Gianni Fairbrother, Gabriel Burke and Michael Pezzetta better pack up to hook them up with the Laval missile.

Regardless of the multiple injuries that have plagued the club, Poehling is among the last 14 strikers available. Cedric Paquette’s return to health should logically mean the end of Jesse Yellonen’s emissions. Other than that, there’s only one show game left for Boehling to show off, Thursday night at the Bell Center. There is no insult to his critics, so it is not surprising to estimate that he will start the season with the big club.

Not so bad

We won’t go on forever with the excitement that sparked the Canadian’s first-round pick in 2017. Not even the expectations that were adjusted by his shy professional appearance. And no more in the fourth position which was thought to be asked only to be plucked like ripe fruit.

However, after four pre-season games, his no-goal record, three shots, two hits, and one blocked shot left many fans thirsting for more. What’s more, when you learn that he’s the striker of his camp who has witnessed the most number of events so far – about 49 minutes evenly.

However, the question arises: Was Ryan Boehling as bad as the Montreal rumor claims?

Not if you look at some target stats. First and foremost, he has won 58.5% of his encounters (31 in 53). In the defensive zone, it is more modest (52.4%, or 11 on 21), but remains above the respect threshold.

When he was on the ice, the Habs had nine quality scoring chances, according to the Natural Stat Trick website. This is the highest level for a Canadian striker during pre-season – although Poehling is one of only three to have made four appearances. In a very limited sample, the rate of expected goals allowed is also comparable to that of Christian Dvorak and much better than that of Jake Evans.

On paper, then we are dealing with a trusted front-line player who is capable of making an attack and is far from being a defensive flaming container. Wouldn’t that be what you’d expect from a fourth line center?

Yes but…

There is also what we see on the ice. Often this player is in a bad position, who loses the opponent who is in charge of defenses, who abuses his huge size, who struggles to write his name on the score sheet. And anyone who cannot determine whether he errs out of indifference before a position he seemed to have had or if it is the fear of misbehavior that makes him play with nervousness.

Constance, once again

Interrogé sur la situation de son nouveau coéquipier, Dvorak a souligné à quel point la clé se trouvait pour lui, ou pour n’importe quel autre joueur dans sa situation, dans l’intégrité de son jeu, en accord avec le style est qui Clean. By avoiding frills and doing “things right, the rest will follow,” he promises.

In fact, persistence is still Poehling’s Achilles heel. His coach called him back on Wednesday.

His performance last Saturday at home against the Ottawa Senators (win 2-1), Dominique Ducharme, who would like to be able to “anticipate” the version better from Poehling, said he will see him in action this Thursday.

“If you want to earn the trust of your boss or coach, you have to be consistent in what you do,” he said. [Poehling] He’s still young, he’ll have another chance, and then we’ll make a decision. ”

The Canadians will wrap up their pre-season schedule Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Bell Center vs. Senators in Ottawa.