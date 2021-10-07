Sony withdraws direct payment options

Although Sony has flipped the lid on the end of the PS3 and PS Vita online services in Announcing that online stores are still openSony will now withdraw direct payment options by credit, debit, or PayPal on the same platforms, starting October 27.

Featured Image: Sony

There will still be other less convenient options, such as buying a prepaid card and redeeming the code or filling out your PlayStation Store wallet through the website, mobile app, or through PS4 or PS5.

free translation for Ad on the PlayStation website:

From October 27, 2021, you will no longer be able to use a credit or debit card, or a payment method such as PayPal, to purchase digital content or add money to your wallet when you visit the PlayStation™ Store on PS3™. Your PS Vita console or system.

To purchase digital content for your PS3 console or PS Vita system, you must first add sufficient funds to your PlayStation Store wallet. You can add money using a PlayStation Store Gift Card, using a credit or debit card, PayPal, or other payment methods available through your desktop, mobile device, PS4 console, or PS5 console.

How will this affect games that have an in-game store? Can I buy DLC from an in-game store?

You will still be able to purchase content (including DLC) through in-game stores, but you will need to use wallet funds to pay for content on the PlayStation Store. You will not be able to use a credit or debit card or other payment methods such as PayPal to complete the purchase.

Can I still use PlayStation Store Gift Cards on a PS3 console or PS Vita system?

Yes, PlayStation Store Gift Cards can be used on PS3 consoles and PS Vita systems. Product coupons and subscription coupons can also be used.