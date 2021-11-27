Canadian Tour of Avril Lavigne

(Toronto) Avril Lavigne announces her first Canadian tour in over a decade.

a tour Canada bite me 2022 It will stop in 14 cities from May 3-25. Grandson and Mod Sun will provide the first parts.

Al-Nabani, Aunt singer recently released a song admonish meHer first post since then head above water In 2019. She is accompanied by Travis Parker.

Avril Lavigne describes the song as “a hymn about the importance of knowing your worth, what you deserve and not giving a second chance to someone who isn’t worthy.” More songs and a new album are planned for 2022.

Next year will be 20NS Singer’s Album Anniversary leave itwhich included successes complicated And Sk8He is boy. She was then 17 years old.

Lavigne will perform concerts in Moncton, Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Windsor, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria. Two shows planned in Calgary.

The pre-sale of the balls will start on December 3rd.

“I am so excited to come to this country and go with you. I look forward to seeing you in person this spring,” Lavigne said in a statement.