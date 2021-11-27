COVID-19. In Brittany, indications confirm a new wave of pollution

Latest indicators referred from the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Brittany Friday, November 26, 2021 confirms the resumption of the epidemic COVID-19 in the side. Between November 19 and November 26, 2021, 5,999 positive tests were identified in Brittany. In the previous week there were 4,464 positive cases.

In Ille-et-Vilaine, the infection rate is rising very quickly

As a result, the infection rate is rising in most departments. in a Ille-et-VilaineIt now stands at 204.3 positive cases per 100,000 residents (+74.4 in one week). The Morbihan Appears at a rate of 168.3 (+44.8); In the Finisterreached 130.6 (+37.2); NS Cotes d’Armor, It is 122.4 (+41).

At the same time, the number of tests performed is increasing. Between November 17 and 23, 76,000 PCR tests were performed. This is 53% more than the previous week.

More than nine out of ten Britons are fully vaccinated

Brittany hospitals receive 310 patients, 40 of whom are in intensive care.

ARS Bretagne currently monitors 85 groups, most of which are located in Ille-et-Vilaine (35 groups in the department).

Vaccination continues in Brittany. More than 5.7 million injections have been given in the region. 95.7% of peritonists over 12 years of age received at least one dose of the vaccine; 94.6% were fully vaccinated (not counting the booster dose). Barely 13% of peritonists over the age of 12 received a booster dose.