Canadian victory: Fans rejoice in Montreal

The atmosphere was charged in front of the Bell Center on Sunday evening, as fans cheered the Montreal Canadiens’ third win in many games against the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

• Read also: CH to win the semi-finals

This time, Dominique Ducharme’s side secured an unmistakable 5-1 victory, to the delight of the many fans who gathered in downtown Montreal to watch Sunday’s game.

Thierry Laforce / QMI

Thierry Laforce / QMI

The atmosphere was very festive throughout the match, with the Canadian taking the lead early in the game and not looking back afterwards. Once the victory was confirmed, several bouts of joy erupted in front of the Bell Center.

Thierry Laforce / QMI

Among the shouts of joy and glorious songs, the slogan “We want the cup” was heard on several occasions.

Many cheering fans also predicted Habs’ sweep in the series.

“That’s the best Bryce, we’re going to take out the Jets tomorrow night, they’re going to play golf,” a Montreal Canadiens fan told LCN during the win, proudly displaying her goalkeeper jersey on the back of the goalkeeper.

Thierry Laforce / QMI

Thierry Laforce / QMI

Another fan said: “Very happy, it’s a great match, I’m really proud of the Canadians, this year is going well.”

Several bicycle officers from the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) are also on the scene to ensure that no excess occurs.

The fourth match will also be shown on Monday evening, at 8 pm, on TVA Sports.