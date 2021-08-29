Canadian women begin to score in seated volleyball

Canada won 25-16, 25-14, 15-25, 25-19 on Sunday at the Summer Games.

For the second time in two games, left-footed striker Heidi Peters has been the most productive in his training. She scored 34 points making 23 out of 42 attacks and also stood out in the defense with three blocks.

The Canadian team perfectly executed the match plan laid out by coach Nicole Bane. We did exactly what we had to do to win this match Peters thought.

She and her teammates initially faced players with their full potential. However, the situation soon worsened for Italy.

The Canadians opened the machine after nine minutes of play and found every hole in the opponent’s defence. The win seemed already in the pocket at the end of the second round.

However, Italy found its tendencies in the next engagement, dominating its opponents in the outcome. It was certainly a mistake for Canada, who took the ease in time to sign for the win.

The team was driven by the will to win from its players according to Heidi Peters.

We’re hungry for a Paralympic platform. I think that really shows where our program is. Quote from:Heidi Peters, seated volleyball player

Canada now has a date with Japan on Wednesday for their first-round final match. The single selection is currently third in Group A, tied with Italy and Brazil.

The next match will therefore be of great importance as only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the fourth quarter of the Tokyo Games.