The Canadians gave the Americans a real hockey lesson on Thursday in Calgary, as they knocked them out 5 to 1 in their final game of the World Championship preliminary stage.

Even without their star – and captain – Mary Philip Boleyn, the representatives of the maple leaf easily defeated their eternal rivals, scoring the first five goals of the meeting.

Melody Doust began the hostilities by rocking the ropes just seven minutes after the first confrontation. A little over six minutes later, Daust was complicit in Renata Fast’s success.

The second half was then the work of Jimmy Lee Rattray. The attacker flashed the light for the first time four minutes after the start of the clash. Less than three minutes later, she returned to defeat goalkeeper Alex Cavallini. At the same time, I chased after the American goalkeeper in the match, who had given up four times on 21 shots.

Sarah Norse greeted Cavallini’s replacement Nicole Hensley by cheating her mind with a penalty, just over three minutes after entering the match. Hensley finished the match with five saves in six shots.

Canadian goalkeeper Anne Rene Despins was denied a lockout when Lee Stecklen managed to beat her early in the third half. She was still pushing 22 of the 23 she was facing.

With this win, Canada finished the first qualifying stage in Group A, recording four wins and no losses. In the quarter-finals, they will face Japan. This duel will take place on Saturday.