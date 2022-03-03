Michael McNavin was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to Calgary Flames on Wednesday for future considerations.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper spent most of the season with Laval Rocket, the Canadian American Academy of Hockey (AHL) club, scoring 4-4-1 with 4 goals for an average of 0.04, .869 save percentage and one closing in 11 games.

He played only one game in the National Hockey League when he relieved Kayden Primo in the Habs 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on January 24. He allowed three goals from seven shots in the third half.

McNiven was signed by the Canadiens as an uncut free agent on September 24, 2015. He could become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

This is the second trade in just over two weeks between Canadians and flames. On February 14, Calgary acquired the front Tyler Toffoli Vs first-round pick in the 2022 draft, fifth-round pick in 2023, forward Tyler Betlake And the prospects of human rights attack Emil Heinemann.