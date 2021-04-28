Cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix 2021: The official announcement expected tomorrow

Tuesday 27 April 2021, Posted by Philip Brasor

After waiting two weeks longer than their deadline, F1 officials had to deal with Canada’s Grand Prix file at yesterday’s commission meeting. After discussions on this topic, various sources in Europe assured us that the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix 2021 has been confirmed. The news is likely to be announced tomorrow morning.

For the second year in a row, there will be no event on the circuit of Gilles Villeneuve. The decision to cancel the event was reportedly driven by the endless wait for the federal public health, apparently unable to confirm for weeks whether it was able to agree to any travel restrictions facilities – including quarantines – imposed since then. Last fall, after popular pressure, for people entering the country.

The Quebec and Montreal public health governments also played a role, at times providing contradictory opinions in whether or not they would accept the event. As for the financial issues that delayed the process in turn, it did not fail to give the impression of a new small political war between the federal and provincial governments! In short, everything to discourage a world championship regulator like F1.

Knowing that it was neither Octane Racing Group (the promoter) nor F1 that caused the event to be canceled, we cannot help but regret that our politicians are making so many pitfalls in the face of the action – strictly speaking. Compliance with current sanitary standards, it must be specified! Organizers to present the event in Canada. This relates to the Grand Prix of Canada as well as other events, and most unfortunately countries like Italy, which is a confined country nonetheless but has not canceled any motor sporting event recently (5 international competitions will take place there between April 9 and 18), or the United States where The NASCAR, Endurance, IndyCar and other professional sports seasons go smoothly, showing that they are fully capable of reconciling the exceptional situation in which we are living with the organization of events.

Turkey which, according to some mindless, is ready to put about thirty million on the table to present its race (also behind closed doors), should get the Grand Prix venue in Canada in mid-June. This will be announced in the coming days, unless the Nürburgring can negotiate a last-minute deal to replace it. But the German track introduced its traditional 24-hour week, the most important annual motorsports competition in Germany, and it is difficult to see the two races being held one week apart.

For Formula 1 teams, it is a good idea to stay in Europe under the circumstances. Because on June 6, the Azerbaijani Grand Prix will be held in Baku, 2,200 km from Istanbul Circuit and 4,100 km from Nürburgring. Not next door but less difficult than a Baku and Montreal trip!

For motorsport fans, on the other hand, the Grand Prix du Canada’s two consecutive two-year absence from the Formula 1 calendar is inaudible since the event’s creation in 1967. And yet, every time an issue is canceled, it’s back on the calendar the following season. The ironic part of all of this is that these cancellations have occurred since two Canadian drivers (Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi) played full-time in the Formula 1 World Championship for the first time, which fans still have to wait before the ceremony.