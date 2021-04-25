Canucks defeated the Senators, getting closer to CH

In a three-on-two climb, Pearson accepted a Bo Hurvat pass and fired a close shot that defeated Marcus Hogberg.

Canucks retaliated against the Senators after losing 3-0 on Thursday and came eight points away from the Montreal Canadiens and finally in the playoffs in the Northern Division.

JT Miller scored a goal and assist as Brock Boeser and Nate Schmidt completed the scoring for Vancouver’s slate.

Braden Holtby blocked 26 of 28 goals for a third successive victory.

Colin White and Evgeny Dadunov hit the Senate benchmark, who could have outdone Canucks in sixth place in the Northern Division with their victory in organizational time.

Matt Murray allowed him to score in 13 shots before hitting himself. In relief, Hogberg blocked 18 Senators’ passes.

Wild confirmed their place in the playoffs

Kirill Kaprizov scored for the fifth game in a row, and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday night.

The Wild achieved their sixth successive victory and secured their place in the playoffs in the Western Division. Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will play in the qualifiers in this section.

Ryan Suter opened the scoring at 12 o’clock in the match, completing the wild accusation. Marcus Folinho, Jared Spurgeon, Kevin Viala and Nick Bonino also blackened the score sheet.

On his first debut since April 17, Kapu Kahkonen gave up three times in 30 rounds in a win case.

Sharks lost their eighth consecutive game and are set to miss the qualifiers for the second consecutive season.