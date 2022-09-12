Capitals advance to the border league final

In front of a raucous crowd of 2,479 spectators, the Capitals, who lost the first game of the series in Ottawa, on Friday night, completed the comeback to rebound in front of their home fans on Saturday with a 4-3 win of the season. Down the eleventh inning.

By losing the first match with Miguel [Cienfuegos] Moreover, we were shake A little bit to be honest. But playing at home is different. With the atmosphere, the noise and the supporters, I turned it around Director Patrick Scalabrine commented after showering with sparkling wine.

Jonathan Lacroix helped the DC team break the 0-0 tie at the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-time hit.

The Quebec player returned to charge two sets later. His solo field to the left allowed Rubén Castro to score the first of three pointers for capitals in the sixth.

” I’m really proud to be able to perform like this, especially when my team is in danger of being disqualified. » – Quote from Jay Onathan Lacroix, Midfielder, Capitales de Quebec

Before 4-0, Patrick Scalabrini’s squad never got bored anymore.

Tyrus Greene saved the Titans from closing with an eighth-round single that propelled Jason Dicochea from second base to the home plate.

The caliphate does the work

Although he struggled to find his strike zone early in the match, primary bowler Carlos Sano was solid on the Hill of Capitals.

He allowed only three hits and four hits in five and three innings to win.

In relief, Michael Austin, David Richardson and Samuel Adams ensured that the leadership of the locals was maintained.

On top of that, Patrick Scalabrini emphasized the brilliance of his fans who marked the recent departure of star bowler Nick Horvath, who signed a contract with the Los Angeles Angels just before the playoffs began right after the season ended.

This series has proven to us that we are less bad than I thought with the loss of Horvath. Franklin Barra won an award Game Alone on Saturday, the Capitals Manager said. it’s the cheerful To see men standing like this.

The final of the first year

The Capitals reach the Championship Finals in their first season in the Frontier League. They will be looking for their first title since winning the CanAm League Finals in 2017.

Quebec will face the Schaumburg Boomers, who eliminated the Western Division champion, Washington Wild Things, in two games.

We want to make ourselves known, we want to be one of the most famous and feared franchises in this league. Going to the finals in our first year is good. Now we want to win the championship.

The first two games of the 3 of 5 Final Series will be played in Illinois on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Meetings 3, 4 and 5 (if required) will be offered in Quebec on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.