Capitals win the opening match over the Bruins

Positioning well in front of the net, Dodd mocked the cover of defender Kevan Miller and deflected TJ Oshie’s shot. The puck changed course and won Tuukka Rask between platforms.

The Capitals led 1-0 in this series of four of seven. The second match will be played Monday night, again at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Jake Dibrosk and Nick Ritchie put the needle on the Bruins, who finished third in the Eastern Division. Blocked your head 29 balls.

Tom Wilson and Brenden Dillon also pulled the ropes for the Capitals team, which finished the campaign in second place in the East.

In the first playoff game of his career, Vitek Vanishk injured his lower body and left the game in the first period. Veteran Craig Anderson, 39, interfered and allowed one goal from 22 shots.

This is the fourth confrontation between the two teams and the first since 2012. Al Capitals won in the last two meetings.

Wilson, one of the NHL’s best pandemics, started the series in the seventh minute of play, but with his stick blade instead of his points.

In a three-on-two counterattack, Wilson entered enemy territory and passed the disc to O’Shea. The latter passed the disc to Wilson, who fired an accurate shot into the glove of your head. On the line, the capitals took advantage of defender Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins leveled the match a few minutes later, in an attacking area. Curtis Lazare fought hard for the scepter and found the blade of DeBrusk’s wand. The winger unleashed an unexpected shot that surprised Vanecek, who injured himself in that play.

Capitals regained the lead midway through the second round with a bouncy disc. Dillon fired a point shot that hit the blade of Bruins defender Jeremy Luzon before bouncing behind your head.

As in the early 1920s, Boston forces leveled the score. In the force play, David Pastrnak fired a bullet that Richie drove away. Dillon tried to prevent the disk from crossing the red line, but did so by a split second too late.