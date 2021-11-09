Capitol attack: Six Trump associates called to testify

The committee stated in a statement that it was Involved in activities intended to promote false allegations of electoral fraud or to overturn the results of the 2020 election .

These additional witnesses include three members of Donald Trump’s campaign team: Bill Stebbin, presidential campaign manager, and Jason Miller, a close adviser, as well as Angela McCallum, deputy director general of the presidential campaign.

The committee also wants to hear from law professor John Eastman, who has begun a legal strategy to prevent Congress from formalizing Jan. Joe Biden’s victoryand former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

The sixth person summoned was Michael Flynn, who publicly called for, among other things, the deployment of soldiers and the imposition of martial law to force new elections.

In the days leading up to the January 6 bombing, the former president’s closest allies and advisers waged a disinformation campaign about the elections and plotted ways to prevent the Electoral College from counting. Special Committee Chairman Benny Thompson wrote in the statement.

The Special Committee needs to know the full details of its activities to nullify the election, including who their interlocutors were in the White House and Congress, their connections to the rallies that turned into riots, and who paid for it all. Quote from:Benny Thompson, Chairman of the Special Committee on the Capitol Assault

Special commission orders require witnesses to submit certain documents before the end of the month and to appear in early December.

“Command Center” in the eyes of the Commission

John Eastman and Bernard Kerik were part of the talks at the Willard InterContinental Washington Hotel, a luxury property in the federal capital that has been described as Command Center It is where Donald Trump’s relatives, such as his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his former adviser Steve Bannon, met to find ways to prevent the Democratic candidate’s victory.

For example, there could have been talk of persuading Republicans in key states contested by the Trump camp, such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, to nominate voters other than those won by Joe Biden, or bring in then-Vice President Mike Pence to cast. Those states are among the top electors during the joint session of Congress on January 6th.

As reported by various media, John Eastman relayed the scenarios he developed Command Center During a meeting with Donald Trump and Mike Pence on January 4.

The media also reported Michael Flynn’s participation in the December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office, where participants discussed, among other things, a presidential decree aimed at confiscating electoral machines and imposing powers.

Disqualified Just three weeks after taking office, Michael Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, before becoming Forgive him, Donald Trump In November 2020.

The summons to appear doubles

Steve Bannon was one of the architects of Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016. In the final days of his term, Donald Trump granted him presidential clemency, putting an end to the embezzlement lawsuits against him. Photo: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

according to The New York Times, these new subpoenas bring the number of summonses issued by the committee to 25. The committee notably ordered former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon to testify, but he ordered Challenge the summons Last month, citing executive privilege offered by Donald Trump.

Hence, the House of Representatives Passed a resolution in contempt of Congress It will be brought against Mr. Bannon, a decision that will ultimately fall to the Department of Justice.

according to The New York TimesMore than 150 witnesses have given their secret testimonies so far before the committee, which began its work at the end of last July with Emotional testimonies from police officers She is clearly still shaken by the onslaught led by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters.

The former Republican president has lawsuit To prevent the Commission of Inquiry from receiving White House records surrounding the events of January 6th.