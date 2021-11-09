GTA Trilogy PS5 and PS4 Secret Fans’ Lament

GTA Trilogy releases this week and is available for pre-order and pre-download from PS . Store at the current hour. While this is undeniably exciting, fans are starting to get a little worried: apart from one 60-second trailer and dozens of screenshots, Rockstar hasn’t released yet, well, any thing else about this compilation.

In fact, we’re still waiting for confirmation of the game’s soundtrack, which historically songs have been removed from PS2 releases. There is also controversy about the existence of an original PS5 version – some languages ​​in the PS Store seem to indicate that the next-gen version is already using backwards compatibility – and the naming isn’t entirely clear. New control scheme.

We’re also waiting for more solid information regarding quality of life improvements in the title: We know it’ll be possible to restart missions right away, but have any checkpoints been added along the way? All those question marks sparked a lot of criticism on forum posters, who expected to see more of the package moving in at the time.

It’s not uncommon for Rockstar to do this, of course – we remember seeing the gameplay for GTA 4 for the first time the day we put Blu-ray in our PS3 – but since it’s a bundle of converters, many expected the company to be more transparent in the days when pre-release. We’ll see what the rest of the week brings, but everything will be revealed on November 11th regardless.