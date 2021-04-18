Joe Biden will finally raise the ceiling for refugee reception

His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, set that ceiling of 15,000.

Friday Joe Biden I signed a decree This cap is extended until the end of the government’s fiscal year, which ends on September 30th.

He abandoned his plan, announced in February, to raise the cap to 62,500. On Saturday, after playing golf, Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware that he would increase the cap to 15,000.

We will increase the number of admissions. The problem was that the refugee issue was added to the crisis unfolding on the borders with the youth. We couldn’t do two things at the same time, but now we’re going to increase the number of people accepted. Quote from:Joe Biden

With parliamentarians and refugee groups criticizing Joe Biden, White House spokeswoman Jane Psaki said Friday that he expects Establish a final cap and more for refugees for the rest of the fiscal year by May 15 .

Joe Biden’s executive order limiting admissions to 15,000 was a blow to advocacy groups, who wanted the Democratic president to act quickly to reverse the policy imposed by Donald Trump. The latter identified this number as a way to curb immigration.

A refugee is not an immigrant

The refugee admission program is separate from the asylum system for immigrants. Refugees must be screened while abroad and allowed to enter the United States, unlike immigrants, who arrive at the US border and then seek asylum.

Joe Biden’s cautious approach appears to be linked to concerns about the impact of accepting more refugees at a time when the number of immigrants arriving at the US-Mexico border has increased in recent months, as well as a desire not to show up Very open or malleable Another US official familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Jane Psaki said that Friday Joe Biden’s initial target of 62,500 people seems unlikely … given the refugee admission program we inherited .

Republicans blamed Joe Biden for the border situation, and questioned his efforts to reverse other policies.