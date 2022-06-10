Capitol storming was “the culmination of an attempted coup,” says House Inquiry chief

The attack on the Capitol was the ‘culmination of an attempted coup’: A year and a half after this landmark day, a parliamentary inquiry launched Thursday to uncover the exact responsibility of Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021 attack, during highly anticipated hearings.

A man with a buffalo horns wanders the halls of the US Congress, elected officials crawl on the ground with gas masks … Demonstrators stormed the Capitol after “encouragement” from the former president, announced Benny Thompson, Speaker of the House. – The “January 6” committee called at the start of a series of hearings that are supposed to prove the existence of a coordinated campaign to annul the result of the 2020 presidential election.

“The 6th of January was the culmination of a coup attempt,” said Benny Thompson. Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy.”

For nearly a year, this group of elected officials – seven Democrats and two Republicans – has heard more than 1,000 witnesses, including two children of the former president, and reviewed 140,000 documents to highlight the facts and gestures of Donald Trump before, during and after the event that destabilize American democracy.

Text messages, videos, and tweets from the former president’s supportive, elected officials began presenting the various scenarios the former president and his entourage envisioned to change the course of the 2020 presidential election, until the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On this cold winter’s day, thousands of his supporters gathered in Washington to denounce the outcome of the 2020 election that saw the former real estate mogul lose. A crowd of people stormed the US Capitol and sent shock waves around the world.

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, “the first member of law enforcement to be injured by rioters” on January 6, as well as documentary writer Nick Quested, whose team was tracking the proud militia of the far-right Boise during the attack, will have to testify at this hearing .

President Joe Biden said Thursday that many Americans will find out “for the first time” what really happened on January 6.

The hearing is broadcast live on many news channels continuously but is shunned by the more conservative media, a new illustration of the deep political fault line dividing the United States.

Because a year and a half after the attack on the Capitol, millions of Donald Trump supporters are still fully convinced that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. This is despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The main interested party, Donald Trump, praised again this Thursday, asserting that the attack on Capitol Hill was “the greatest movement in history to make America great again.”

The Parliamentary Committee considers its work necessary to ensure that one of the darkest events in American history is not repeated, despite the very real threats.

“Our democracy is still in danger. Benny Thompson warned that the conspiracy to counter the will of the people was far from over.

Therefore, the parliamentary inquiry faces a great challenge, which is to present a story, and evidence, capable of attracting the attention of the public and convincing it of the importance of what it reveals.

But a majority of Republicans reject her work, and House Conservative leader Kevin McCarthy denounced the committee as “the most political and least legitimate in US history.”

His party has already promised to bury the work of this commission if it seizes control of the assembly during the midterm legislative elections in November.