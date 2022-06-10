Windows 11, a new version of the media player is coming, what’s new?

Along with the new version of Notepad, Windows 11 PCs can download an updated media player. Released by the Windows Insider Program.

Installing the update allows the media player also known as Media Player to upgrade to version 11.2205. It’s available for PCs running Windows 11 that are enrolled in the DEV channel of the Windows Insiders Program.

Windows 11 and Media Player

Microsoft announces performance improvements especially for large media collections. Added to this heresy. The company explains that this is one of the main requests since the launch of the recent version of Media Player. It is now possible to sort songs and albums by date added.

Back in March, the media player got improvements to support CD playback. This progression is now available to all Insider Program users, regardless of which channel they are currently enrolled in. Finally, we have improvements for theme changes and improvements around drag and drop multimedia content.

We don’t have a timetable yet. Note that this is an update for Media Player and not Windows 11. Suddenly a large scale deployment is possible once the tests are complete.