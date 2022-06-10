Football: Canada beat Curaçao easily

The Canadian men’s soccer team performed as expected Thursday in Vancouver. Maple Leaf beat Curaçao 4-0 in their first CONCACAF Nations League match.

John Herdman’s squad has outdone their opponent in every way. Curaçao team that points to 79e World rank, Milan Burgan’s cage did not threaten and could not contain the Canadian assaults.

Returning in the red and white uniform after an absence for several months due to injury, Alfonso Davies starred by scoring two goals, one of them with a “penalty kick”. His second success came after a brilliant stint from Ritchie Laria in 71e the moment.

Meanwhile, Stephen Vitoria doubled his lead with a corner kick. Lucas Cavallini pinned Curacao’s coffin late in the game, reaping the rewards of the hard work of teammate Sam Adekogobe.

Two CF Montreal players in the match, defenders Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller, helped Canada stifle the vast majority of the opposition’s attempts.

The Maple Leaf team will face Honduras on Monday.

Tribute to Patrice Bernier

Before hostilities began in Vancouver, former Montreal Impact midfielder Patrice Bernier was officially inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Quebec is the first Canadian player to play 10,000 minutes in Major League Soccer (MLS) and made 56 caps for the national team between 1999 and 2017.