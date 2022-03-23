Carpenter Case: Genevieve Gilbolt orders public investigation

The minister’s announcement came on Wednesday morning, two days after the Forensic Medicine Office ordered a further investigation into the same file.

These new twists come on the heels of the broadcast of a report in which several police and former police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) highlighted the failures of the search operation following the mysterious crash on Highway 20 near Saint-Apollinaire in July. 8, 2020.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated that the aim of the public investigation is to restore public confidence in the Sûreté du Québec.

There are serious questions raised and continued and I read like you the cry from the heart of the mother of these young girls who challenged us and needed answers to her questions. And I can understand it, for I put myself in her shoes, especially since I saw a reportInvestigation I argued.

Quebec’s Minister of Public Security, Genevieve Gilbolt Photo: Radio Canada

Genevieve Gilbolt reiterated that she had no doubts about the competence of the police officers of the Quebec Secretariat. They will cooperate in the investigation.

The Security Council of Quebec takes note of the decision and will extend its full cooperation in the context of the public investigation. In respect of this, Sûreté du Québec will not make any further comments in connection with this file. said SQ spokesperson, Catherine Bernard.

The opposition rejoices

Within the opposition, we are pleased that Secretary Gilbolt has announced to appear before the Chief Inquisitor and order an investigation that will get to the bottom of things.

This survey will allow us to know about the decisions that have been made regarding the restructuring of the police force, which [ont] It is approved by CAQ government. does she have [eu] Impact on the fact that we could not find these children alive? This public investigation will allow us to rectify the situation notes Martin Ouellet, MP for René-Lévesque and spokesperson for Public Security for Parti Québécois (PQ).

However, he regrets that it took two weeks It is not necessary Before the minister called for a public inquiry, the opposition and Carpenters’ young mother, Emilie Lemieux, called for it publicly.

” I understand that the judge, when she decided to reopen the investigation for an annex, must have put pressure on the Quebec government, especially as she supported the SQ’s decision to cut staff and reorganize throughout the territory of Quebec. So they had no choice. It was the right thing to do. » – Quote from Martin Ouellet, MNA for René-Lévesque and public security critic for the Parti Québécois

Two policemen from behind with a dog during searches on July 19, 2019. Photo: Radio Canada / Marie-Pierre Bouchard

The Common sense

For MNA for Jean-Lesage and Québec Solidaire Public Security Spokesperson Sol Zanetti, Minister Geneviève Guilbault finally Common sense .

According to many police officers, such a tragedy was foreseeable and could have been avoided. General inquiry is the least we can do to learn from past mistakes. We will finally be able to get an independent opinion on the decision to cancel the emergency units […]. Alarm bells rang in Secretary Gilbolt’s office a long time ago, and it was time for reason to be heard. the deputy commented in a press release.

In the Liberal Party, Vimont member Jean Rousselle recalls the ministerial responsibility of Geneviève Guilbault in abolishing the research units of the Sûreté du Québec.

It should also be remembered that the matter began with the dismantling of a specialized unit in 2019. So it is also the Minister who bears this responsibility since then. I hope [l’enquête] It will shed all light because the mother of the little carpenter has the right to know the truth and to receive the full file. It’s the least you can get said the liberal critic of public safety.

Genevieve Gilbolt hasn’t yet spoken directly to Nora and Romy Carpenter’s mother, but says she does Willing to talk to her if she wants to reach her .

More details to come