Case Boehling: ‘He himself would have liked to have done more’

Montreal Canadiens sold striker Ryan Pohling to his MLS club, Laval Rockets, on Wednesday morning, just hours before their opening game of the 2021-2022 season in Toronto.

Already, head coach Dominique Ducharme had planned to banish the attacking player for today’s duel against the Maple Leafs. Furthermore, Poehling was not among the top four streaks in Tuesday’s session at Brossard.

Thus, it is likely that the attacker will participate in the first meeting of the missile campaign to be held on Friday in Bell Square, where the senators will land in Belleville.

“There were opportunities for some players. Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday morning that he would have liked to have done more, about Poehling’s performance during training camp. But things are changing quickly in hockey. He needs a good start there.”

Not having to go through the concession, Boehling disappointed many observers and supporters during the Habs preparatory duels, and that, even if almost all of them played.

General Manager Mark Bergiveen also called on Adam Brooks on Monday in order to give himself more depth to the midfielder’s position.