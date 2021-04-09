Caufield with Weal and Veilleux

Rarely has a young NBA’s professional debut has generated much interest. For the occasion, Cole Caufield will be used in a trilogy that Jordan Will and Yannick Philo will complete at Laval Rocket on Friday night in Toronto.

“It’s important to have veterans to trap his talent and make him comfortable on the ice,” said Joel Bouchard, Co-Director of Selected Partners for Cofield. We will let him play and see how it goes. “

Caufield, the Montreal Canadiens pick in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 Draft, could also be used in a strength game by coach Joel Bouchard.

Remember, Rocket and the Marlies have two games on multiple days, Friday and Saturday, in Toronto.

On Friday, Caufield will also know if he has won the Hopi Baker Cup, which was awarded to the best college player in the United States. The young CH player, a producer from the University of Wisconsin, was among the three finalists with forward Shane Pinto (North Dakota) and goalkeeper Dryden Mackay (Minnesota).