Criticism – Legend of Cold Steel Hero Paths IV

Cold Steel IV tracks don’t waste time

Take place only two weeks after the last round ofPrevious episode (Fear not, there is an option on the main menu that allows you to get a summary), Trails of Cold Steel IV begins with a darker tone. Coup and invasion against the Calvard Republic. After a long introduction that gives much detail about the universe and context, we find Category Seven survivors. Juna leads the group this time and the friends will travel up and down to find out what the Empire is up to and confront anyone with secrets to hide.

Gameplay is the same as Falcom’s JRPG. A novelty of Trails of Cold Steel IV is S-Craft technologies and powerful and devastating attacks. We also note the return of the lost arts that appeared in Trails of Cold Steel II. Enemies in Break mode become more complex to inflict more damage on them. The developers have already found that players can easily misuse it in previous games.

Moreover, it is the same game that was released on PS4 in 2020 and is now available on PC and Google Stadia. The content is still dominant (we’re talking a hundred hours to cover it all), and the battles like addiction and the music are more engaging than ever.