CDiscount Sales: € 349 discount on Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH laptop

Are you looking for a new gaming laptop? On Cdiscount discover an awesome file Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH laptop discount. Usually available at € 1299, in this exceptional sale it is offered at € 949.99 on Cdiscount!

349 € Sale on Lenovo Legion Laptop on Cdiscount

The Legion Y540 is a slim and lightweight gaming laptop that boasts a stylish design, narrow bezels, and multiple configuration options. Lenovo has been keen to bring logical features and design elements to gamers. Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH provides up to 5 hours of battery life, here are these other features:

Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i5 9300H / 2.4 GHz

RAM: 8 Go (1 x 8 GB)

Full HD Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Functions: Wide color gamut 45%, Anti-glare, 60Hz refresh rate

Stock Essentials: 512 Go SSD – (M.2 2242) PCIe 3.0 x2 – NVM Express (NVMe)

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / Intel UHD Graphics 630

Battery life: up to 10 hours

If you want to make a good bargain or even give a gift to someone dear, now is the time!