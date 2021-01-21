Sciences. A quantitative plan for France, why?

Be sure to watch the train go by. On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron, on the Saclay Plateau near Paris, presented an investment plan of 1.8 billion euros in quantum technologies.

Goal ? “To be at least among the top three in the world,” as the President of the Republic made clear, without ruling out even a “stronger ambition.” In other words, to beat the pawn in the US or China, which are in the lead in this field.

What is the quantum?

It is an endless world of smallness: the world of atoms and particles, and at least their paradoxical properties described by quantum physics. This system was born at the beginning of the twentieth century, when we wanted to clarify the nature of light: a wave or a particle?

Taking the theories of physicist Max Planck (who introduced the idea of ​​”quantum” to designate elementary particles of energy), Einstein revolutionized the world by explaining that light is a wave and a particle.

This double face indicates that the particles have a double behavior, and can be found in several states at the same time. An electron, for example, can be in many places at the same time … at least until we try to notice it, forcing it to “choose” a location in space.

Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger drew a famous thought experiment using A. The cat is both dead and alive. Two particles can also behave like one: even if they were separated by thousands of kilometers, they would change state together. This is the famous phenomenon Quantum entanglement.

In short, the quantum world is the strange world. So strange that some scientists who anticipated its anomaly, in Einstein’s mind, questioned the truth of some of the properties.