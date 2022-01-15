Reopening bars: ‘Don’t wait another two or three months’

Bar owners are browsing between frustration and impatience in the face of a lack of indications from Quebec about when a possible reopening.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been getting messages from people who are really desperate,” Renaud Paulin, CEO of the Quebec Bar Owners Association, said in an interview with LCN.

The latter also believes that “this third closure is much more difficult from a financial point of view than the first two closures.”

They were financially returned, and they had no money left. They mortgaged their home and commercial building. We don’t know what will happen in the coming months,” Mr. Boleyn regrets.

The CEO notes that the fixed costs of enterprises are not covered by the financial assistance provided by Quebec and Ottawa.

“We don’t have income and we have losses every week because fixed costs are not covered 100%,” he denounced.

Renaud Poulin hopes the government will announce the reopening in the coming weeks in order to save many bars from closing.

“Spring is coming, the terraces, they will help us, but we hope for what in a few weeks. We should not wait another 2-3 months,” he warns.

