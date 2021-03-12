Central Catholic School of Windsor and Stride Avenue Elementary in Burnaby each received $ 10,000 in Samsung technology, in partnership with Best Buy Canada’s Tech Bursary for Schools

Samsung Canada will work directly with the schools to create custom technology packages to enhance STEM programs.

Samsung Canada is pleased to announce that Central Catholic High School in Windsor, Ontario and Stride Avenue Elementary School in Burnaby, British Columbia are the winning schools of the Samsung Canada Solve for Tomorrow Technology Scholarship in partnership with Best Buy Canada. Each school will receive a $ 10,000 Samsung Technology Package to enhance curriculum and stimulate teachers ‘and students’ interest and skills in STEM learning.

“This Samsung technology will make a huge difference at Catholic Central High School, as it will allow our students to take advantage of 21 collaborative and interactive learning opportunities.H The century will present new perspectives for its development within the framework of STEM courses, “he confirms Julie Dragon, a teacher at Central Catholic High School.

“Stride Avenue Community School is thrilled to receive the Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ Scholarship, and we are grateful for the opportunity for us to explore new ways technology can expand and improve our STEM program,” Jennifer Griffin, head teacher.

the program Technical Scholarships for Schools Best Buy Canada received more than 730 applications from principals and educators from across the country and won a total of 13 scholarships. Each application emphasized the importance and impact of technology on schools and students, especially in these challenging times. Whether it is to ensure that all students in their school have access to the technology necessary to develop the skills essential to their academic success or to inspire the next generation of Canadians to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Although we have always viewed technology as a force for good and we have always recognized that it is an effective, meaningful, and useful tool, it is now clearer than ever that technology is essential in connecting students to learning opportunities,” says Jennifer Groh. Director of Corporate Marketing and Citizenship, Samsung Canada. “We are proud of our partnership with Best Buy Canada on Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ program, and look forward to seeing how educators and students are applying this technology to support STEM learning.”