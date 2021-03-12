Rita Baga comments on Camille’s betrayal of Big Brother’s celebrity

Betrayal committed by Camille in front of the famous brothers this weekToward his most valuable ally, Kevin, he leaves no one indifferent. The public was so annoyed seeing her behave strategically toward everyone who had saved her the previous week.

His reaction was heartbreaking, too. He began by going to the confession center to cry all the tears in his body, before confronting in astonishment the one who had just betrayed him. She kept lying to him wrongly, especially since others were not aware of it.

Viewers are especially shocked to see her having fun with Kim as if nothing had happened, right after the fact. She clearly has no regrets. It is true, it is just a game and I understood it very well. On the other hand, if she were to make it to the Final, would she get the votes of her close friends? We doubt it.

In fact, her maneuvering does not leave former adventure players indifferent.

Rita Baja, who was out of the game a few weeks ago, commented on the whole thing via social media.

This seems sad for Kevin, who has been loyal throughout the adventure, but indicated that she warned him before leaving.

she writes: ” Kevin change

What a good person, too.

At the same time … “I told you!” »(Gerlon at the edge of the pool) »

It is true that several players tried to get Kevin to see that he was being taken advantage of, but he didn’t want to hear about it. Maxim in particular offered somewhat harsh words towards Camille just before departure. Here he explains why he didn’t go straight to Kevin to tell him.

One thing is for sure, the scene is very strong this week. It’d be even more dangerous if Kevin wins the redemption challenge and returns to the game to chase Camille. We hope so warmly! Will you have the necessary fighting spirit after this high treason?