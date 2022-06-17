Cervical cancer is preventable… Take a Pap smear

After Pink October, a campaign to prevent breast cancer, health services are launching a campaign called “Green June” for cervical cancer prevention and screening.

Pascal Mitot

•

Cervical cancer is caused by viruses called “human papillomaviruses” or HPV. It is very common for these viruses to be transmitted during sexual intercourse. Condoms are not 100% effective at protecting against it. 80% of women will meet him during his lifetime. In most cases, we recover on their own without even knowing that we have been infected. But in 10% of cases, this infection persists and may turn into cancer after several years. This is why a Pap smear examination is the only way to detect these abnormal cells in time. It makes it possible to identify as soon as possible any benign lesions of the cervix that can turn into cancer. These lesions will then be monitored or treated, thus preventing the onset of cancer. Thanks to screening, cervical cancer can thus be prevented. The French Polynesian Cancer Institute notes that a smear is free of charge every three years for women between the ages of 25 and 64.