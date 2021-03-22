WTA: Laila Annie Fernandez tops 16 places in the ranking

Monday 22nd March 2021.7:06 a.m.

Young Canadian Layla Annie Fernandez, She defeated Switzerland’s Victoria Golubic on Sunday in Monterrey to claim her first title on the WTA circuit., Jumped 16 places to join 72, aged just 18.

Russian Daria Kasatkina, who won the WTA Championships in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, moved up 19 places to reach 42nd in the WTA ranking published on Monday, and the Party-Osaka-Halep trio still dominates it, as the tournament kicks off. Miami on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Russian won her second title of the season after winning the Phillip Island Cup in Melbourne, Australia, in February.

The top 20 remains unchanged. Bianca Andreescu remains ninth in the Canadian ranking. Eugenie Bouchard ranks 118th, down two ranks.

In Miami, in the absence of American Serena Williams, who has not recovered adequately from a recent surgery, the schedule will be particularly high, with the top four in the WTA ranking: Australian Ashley Party, Japanese Naomi Osaka, Roman Simona Halep. And the American Sophia Kenin.

WTA rankings as of March 22:

1. Ashley Party (Australia) 9,186 points

2- Naomi Osaka 7835

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 7255

4 – Sophia Kenin (United States) 5760

5- Elena Svitolina (UK) 5370

6- Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5205

7- Serena Williams (USA) 4915

8- Arena Sabalenka (BLR) 4815

9- Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4735

10- Petra Kvitova 4571

11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4505

12- Belinda Bensic (Switzerland) 4260

13. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 4235

14- Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765

15- Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3665

16. Iga Swiatk (Poland) 3570

17- Elise Mertens (Belgium) 3310

18- Joanna Conta 3206

19. Madison Keys (USA) 3075

20- Marketa Fondrosova 2957